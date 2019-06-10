KeralaLatest News

Kerala police joins hands with INTERPOL : Here is the reason

Jun 10, 2019, 08:47 pm IST
Less than a minute

Kerala police joins hand with INTERPOL to fight child porn and abuse. Cyberdome headed by ADGP Manoj Abraham will work along with the INTERPOL and International Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (ICMC). Guillermo Galarza, the director of ICMC Law Enforcement raining and Technology and John Rouse the senior investigator in Queensland Police met Mr. Abraham. INTERPOL has provided Kerala police access to their new tools.

Tags

Related Articles

Some throats abuse our National flag while some eyes fill with tears hearing our national anthem.which side are you?

May 13, 2018, 01:05 pm IST

Life ban facing Sreesanth blames Rahul Dravid and MS Dhoni

Nov 8, 2017, 09:20 am IST

UP police torturing Muslim couple at police station,video goes viral : Watch Video

Nov 4, 2018, 06:34 am IST

General Elections 2019: Piyush Goyal expresses confident of clean sweep by BJP

Feb 25, 2019, 06:36 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close