Kerala police joins hands with INTERPOL : Here is the reason

Kerala police joins hand with INTERPOL to fight child porn and abuse. Cyberdome headed by ADGP Manoj Abraham will work along with the INTERPOL and International Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (ICMC). Guillermo Galarza, the director of ICMC Law Enforcement raining and Technology and John Rouse the senior investigator in Queensland Police met Mr. Abraham. INTERPOL has provided Kerala police access to their new tools.

