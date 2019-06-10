Yeddyurappa looses cool says Will slap Tahsildar if water is not given

The state BJP chief B.S Yedduyurappa on Sunday lost his cool and has warned the Tahsildar of Lingasugur that he will slap him if the basic amenities such as providing drinking water to the residents of Kalaburagi is delayed.

Mr Yeddyurappa who is studying drought on some parts of the state has lost his temper when the residents complained about the negligence of the Tahasildar Chandrakanth in taking stpes to supply them drinking water.

Hundreds of residents had gathered to vent their woes when the BJP leader visited the place.

All the agitations was against the Thasildar Chandrakanth. He was asked to mend his ways and attend to the problems properly.

Later addressing the media, he argued ahy H D Kumaraswami has brought “Grama Vastyavya programme? “There are many problems in the villages, they are being addressed by the officials. The problems will not be solved if the CM spends the night at a school or a farmer’s house. He should make the official machinery deliver the goods. The coalition government has totally failed to solve problems like supply of drinking water, providing employment and taking up drought relief work in the villages”, Mr Yeddyurappa remarked.