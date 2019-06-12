KeralaLatest News

 Fake Document Case : Syro-Malabar Catholic Priests gets anticipatory bail

Jun 12, 2019, 06:48 am IST
Two senior Catholic priests attached to the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church secured anticipatory bail in the fake document case against Cardinal George Alencherry.

The two priests, Paul Thelekat and Antony Kalokaran, were being questioned for the past one week for allegedly forging document against the Cardinal in order to defame him.

The police team investigating the case, last month questioned a few Catholic priests and based on their statements, arrested Aditiyan, an engineer.

It was after Aditiyan’s custodial interrogation that the police turned towards the two priests for questioning. The police was pushing for the custody but on Tuesday, the Ernakulam Sessions Court granted them bail.

The prosecution now plans to approach the Kerala High Court against the Sessions court decision.

