“Made-in-India” tag to be used in next productions iPhones; Details Inside

It is also suggested that Apple is further evaluation expanding its local output in India. An executive revealed to The Economic Times that another model is likely to enter trials soon.

After the iPhone SE, Apple has officially begun commercial production of iPhone 6S in India. According to a report in The Economic Times, the Cupertino-based tech giant started the production last week at its contract manufacturer Wistron’s facility in Bengaluru. The iPhone 6S was launched in 2015 and is considered one of Apple’s most popular handsets across the world. Here are 9 things you should know about the Made-in-India iPhone 6S

This is the second iPhone model that will be made in India. Apple has been making the iPhone SE since May 2017 in Bengaluru. iPhone 6S production started last week.

The commercial production of the iPhone 6S has just commenced, so it will take some time before the smartphone hits the store. The Made in India iPhone 6S will be made available ‘soon’. In other words, one can’t confirm when it will come to the market.