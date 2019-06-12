Latest NewsIndia

Recruiters have no plan to recruit new employees in this quarter, says a report

Jun 12, 2019, 06:24 pm IST
A survey released by the ‘Manpower Employment Outlook’ has revealed that around 61% of employers in the country are not willing to recruit new employees in their company. They are planning to maintain their present employees. Only 13% of private companies are planning to recruit new employees. The study was conducted regarding the employment process of private companies in the quarter of July to September.

Around 26% of companies that participated in the survey have responded that they have to cut down the number of employees in their firms.

The Manpower employment outlook survey is conducted once in six months. Around 4,951 employers have participated in the survey.

The survey has come as the union government has formed two high-level Ministerial committees headed by Prime minister Narendra Modi to look after the issue of unemployment.

