Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty slips down

In the stock market, the doemstic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty today slipped down.

The BSE Sensex settled trading at 39,765.81. The Sensex ended its trading losing around 193.65 points or 0.48%. The NSE Nifty also ended trading at losing around 59.40 points or 0.50% at 11,906.20.

The main reason for the negative trend of Indian capital markets according to the traders and experts is the week responses from the global traders.

The top gainers in the market were ONGC, Sun Pharma, Vedanta, Tata Steel, TCS, RIL, HUL, Britania and ITC. The top losers in the market were YES Bank, Maruti, Kotak Bank, India Bulls, Tech Mahindra, Bharati Infratel, BPCL, Hero Motocorp, Bajaj Auto, IndusInd Bank and Bajaj Finance.