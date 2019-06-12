Tovino’s  new film wins awards at Alberta Film Festival

Yet to release Malayalam film ‘And The Oskar Goes To’ starring Tovino Thomas has won awards at Alberta film festival in Canada.

The film was premiered at Indian Film Festival of Alberta in Canada. t has bagged four awards, which includes the best actor, best director, best film and best supporting actress.

? #andtheoskargoesto won 4 awards in #AlbertaFilmFestival2019 .Happy and proud to be a part of this amazing movie !! pic.twitter.com/lJBTtSVomC — Tovino Thomas (@ttovino) June 10, 2019

The lead actor of the film Tovino himself has shared this news in social media.

The film is written and directed by national award winning director Salim Ahmed. Along with Tovino, t Siddique, Anu Sithara, Lal, Sreenivasan, Salim Kumar, Zarina Wahab and Appani Sarath act in the film.

The camera is handled by veteran cinematographer Madhu Ambat, music director Bijibal and sound designer Resul Pookutty comprise the core technical crew. The movie will be releasing on June 21, Friday.