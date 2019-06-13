Global Survey Report; 86% of Internet users have been deceived by fake news; most of it spread through this medium

According to the Global Survey Published recently, 86 percent of the news that Internet users have been getting are duped by fake news and most of them are transferred using Facebook.

The sample collection in the survey has asserted that they want both the government and the social media companies to take down those behind the deceiving news which now is leading to gain distrust of people on Internet which will in turn impact economy and politics of the nation.

The U.S. took the lion’s share of the blame for spreading fake news, followed by Russia and China, according to the annual Ipsos survey of more than 25,000 Internet users in 25 countries.

Despite fake news appear on many online social media platforms, it it is most prevalent on Facebook