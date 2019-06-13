LDF failed to forsee the emotion of devotees: CPI leader Kanam on Sabarimala Women Entry

CPI state secretary Kannam Rajendran says that LDF has failed to foresee the consequences of implementing the Supreme Court verdict.

The left wing cannot place religion over the constitution. The party will scrutinize the Lokasabha failures and will solve the errors, he told the media in Trivandrum.

The government has the duty to implement the verdict as per the constitution. However, the party cannot envision the devotees’ response on the matter.

He criticized A K Balan’s stand on Cartoon controversy. He added that no minister has the right to interfere in the Jury’s decision. The declared winner cannot be altered. He asked whether the film awards can be changed like this.