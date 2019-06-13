Latest NewsGulf

Oman Sultan grants royal pardon to 17 Indians serving jail

Jun 13, 2019, 08:13 pm IST
17 Indians serving jail sentence in Oman will be released. The Oman Sultan Qaboos has granted a royal pardon to 17 Indians serving various jail sentences in that country. The pardon was given on the occasion of Eid al Fitr.

The Indian Embassy in Oman conveyed thanks for the kind decision. ” Royal Pardon given to 17 Indian nationals serving sentences in Oman by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Fitr. Government of India appreciates this compassionate gesture from a friendly country”, the Indian embassy tweeted.

External Affairs Minister Dr.S.Jaishankar has conveyed thanks to the Sultan of Oman for this kind gesture. ” We appreciate this merciful gesture on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos of Oman”, he tweeted.

