“There was not much difference between “jungle rule” and law and order in the UP” says Congress

The congress party has made a dig at the UP government over the killing of the state bar Council president. For the same the party has asserted that there is not much difference between jungle rule and law and order in the BJP-ruled state.

Darvesh Singh, who was the first woman president of the state bar council was shot dead two days after she was selected into the position.

She was shot dead at court premises.

“Right under the nose of Ajay Singh Bisht’s (Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath) government in UP, the bar council’s first woman president was shot dead.

There is not much difference left between jungle rule and the law and order system in BJP-ruled UP,” Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted.

The Agra city SP Praveen Verama asserted that Singh was shot thrice by the lawyer Manish Sharama