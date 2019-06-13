TikTok Addiction : Woman commits suicide after being scolded by husband

A Woman committed suicide after she was scolded for spending too much time on TikTok video app. Anitha, who hailed from Perambalur, recorded a video of her drinking the pesticide.

She was married to 29-year-old Palanivel and have a four-year-old daughter and a two-year-old son. Before committing suicide, she recorded her statement in which she asked her husband to take care of their two kids. Palanivel who was in the agricultural trade moved to Singapore a few years ago for work.

Anitha was introduced to the app via her friend. Her family members alleged that she was neglecting her family and children due to her addiction to the app. When she went overboard while using the app, the family informed her husband who later called and tried to reason with her to restrict its use.