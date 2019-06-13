Latest NewsNEWSTechnology

‘Very excited’ and ‘proud’ to be part of India’s growth story, says Google CEO

Jun 13, 2019, 09:48 am IST
According to Google Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sundar Pichai, India and the U.S. share enough values in common to lead on standardizing the  privacy frameworks,

He also asserts that standardizing the  privacy frameworks globally would enhance digital work.

“The free flow of information is essential for digital trade and we have all seen the benefits of it…we need better safeguards around user privacy. I think , [and] rightfully so, users are increasingly concerned about it.” Mr. Pichai said.

Standardized frameworks  for user will have a choice with total transparency.” he added

Nasdaq president and CEO Adena Friedman was also an award recipient.

On how he sees Google in India, Mr. Pichai said, “We took a very long term view of our investments there,” and Google was “very excited” and “proud” to be part of India’s growth story.

