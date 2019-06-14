43 doctors in two Bengal government hospitals resigned; protest enters 4th day

IT has been asserted that 43 doctors from two Bengal Govt Hospitals have submitted their resign as the doctor’s protest enters the fourth day.

Reports have surfaced that 16 doctors of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata have submitted their resignation to the health department of the West Bengal government.

They have made the point clear that hey are unable to discharge their duties in the current situation in the state.

In response to prevailing situation as we are unable to provide service, we would like to resign from our duty.” wrote in the resigning letter.

Twenty seven doctors at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in Darjeeling also resigned

Notwithstanding Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s warning of strict action if work is not resumed, the junior doctors carried on with their agitation.