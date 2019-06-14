Opposition party claims Mamata a Hitler and demands resignation as health minister

The opposition parties in WestBengal has taken their agitation against the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her alleged threats to striking doctors. The opposition parties has asked her to resign immediately as health minister.

The leading opposition parties in the state, Communist Party of India, the Congress and the Bharatya Janatha Party has asserted that Mamata is behaving like a Hitler and is not interested to solve the doldrums.

Instead of expressing solidarity to the doctors, she is threatening them. He is behaving like an authoritarian, like a Hitler. This is shameful. She (Mamata Banerjee) has failed both as the chief minister and the health minister. She should resign immediately,” BJP leader Mukul Roy said.

Is this a way to deal with the agitating doctors? Instead of solving the problem, she is blaming the doctors, the BJP and others. If she can’t control the situation, she should resign as the health minister,” Jay Prakash Majumdar said.

Mamatha has asserted that the BJP chief Amith Shah is making the incidents worse and made her word that party cadre to create communal tension and run a propaganda on Facebook,