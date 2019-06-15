Centre seeks reports from Mamata Banerjee on doctors’ strike, political violence

The Centre has sought a detailed report from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the ongoing strike that has crippled the medical services in the state. Banerjee, on her visit to SSKM, had labelled the strike a BJP conspiracy and threatened action against the agitating doctors if they did not resume work.

Junior doctors in West Bengal Saturday said they won’t attend the meeting called by Banerjee at the state secretariat in the evening. Instead, they demanded that she interacts with them at NRS Medical College and Hospital and delivers an unconditional apology for her remarks at the SSKM Hospital on June 13.

In an attempt to solve the impasse between the state government and the junior doctors, five senior doctors met the Chief Minister at the state secretariat on Saturday. After their meeting, Banerjee then invited the protesting doctors to meet her. However, they turned down the offer.

Meanwhile, the resident doctors at New Delhi’s AIIMS called off their protest and returned to work Saturday morning. However, the AIIMS Association of Resident Doctors gave an ultimatum of 48 hours to the Bengal government and threatened to launch a stir for an indefinite period if they failed to meet the demands of the medical practitioners in the state.