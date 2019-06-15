Latest NewsSports

FIH Men’s Series Finals: India beat South Africa

Jun 15, 2019, 10:20 pm IST
In Hockey, the team India has defeated South Africa by 5-1 in the finals of FIH Men’s Series Finals at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on today evening. The goals were scored in the 2nd, 11th, 25th, 36th and 50th minutes.

By this victory, India has won the points. And these points should the Indian team in the top five of the FIH World Rankings, to be updated in September.

Earlier today, a match was held between Japan and USA for the third and fourth positions. Japan defeated the USA by a margin of 4-2 goals.

