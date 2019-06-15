Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

How long PM Modi, Pak PM spoke during SCO summit? Checkout PAK Foreign Minister’s epic answer

Jun 15, 2019, 02:38 pm IST
Though there remain a little strain in the bilateral relation between India and Pakistan, the two Prime Ministers had a brief conversation in the sidelines of SCO Summit.

The confirmation regarding the meeting came form the PAK foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Speaking to media before leaving for Islamabad he said the two leaders “exchanged pleasantries and shook hands. This was not a structured dialogue.” he asserted.

They “exchanged casual pleasantries”!!

The subject here being is that the answer made by the PAK Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on being asked how long PM Narendra Modi and Pakistan PM Imran Khan spoke to each other during the SCO summit in Kyrgyzstan is getting viral among netizens.

“I didn’t have a stopwatch”. this was his epic reply to respective question regarding the duration of PM’s meet.

