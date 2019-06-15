JDU spokesperson who tweeted advice to Amit Shah quits, says he doesn’t want to ‘embarrass’ Nitish

Ajay Alok who was the spokesperson of Bihar’s ruling Janata Dal United, has resigned from his position recently. He has asserted that his views did not appear that matching with the party.

He also asserted that he does not wish to cause “embarrassment” to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who also heads the party.

Ajay has announced his resignation on Twitter. He has expressed his extreme gratitude for the party and the Bihar CM for supporting him.

In his four-line resignation letter, Ajay Alok told the party that he didn’t think he was doing a good job and asked to be relieved of the responsibility.

I am writing to inform you that I am resigning from post of spokesperson of the party as I feel I am not doing a good job for the party. I thank you and the party for giving me this opportunity but please accept my resignation,” Mr. Alok said in the short letter of resignation.

He has recently asked the BJP president Amit Shah on Twitter to plug the gaps along India’s border with Bangladesh.

Mr. Alok had accused the Trinamool Congress chief, of “converting her state into a mini Pakistan” and alleged that Biharis living in West Bengal were being driven out “not by Bengalis, but by Rohingyas”.