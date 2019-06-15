Maruti Suzuki launches Alto CNG in India : Price and Features

Maruti Suzuki has now rolled out to the 2019 Alto CNG variant priced at ? 4.11 lakh for the LXi trim, and ? 4.14 lakh for the LXi (O) trim (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi). The 2019 Maruti Suzuki Alto CNG is about ? 60,000 more expensive than the petrol version.

Barring the CNG option, the Maruti Suzuki Alto does not get any changes. The hatchback continues to draw power from the same 796 cc three-cylinder, petrol motor tuned for 48 bhp 69 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The car continues to with a power steering, HVAC unit, front power windows, rear child locks, remote boot, body-coloured door handles and more. The LXi (O) trim comes equipped with the passenger side airbag. Features including the high speed alert system, seatbelt reminder and rear parking sensors now come as standard on the Maruti Suzuki Alto facelift.

Apart from the Alto CNG, Maruti Suzuki also introduced the BS6 compliant Swift and Wagon R models in the market with a marginal price hike. The products also meet the AIS-145 safety regulations for better crash protection.