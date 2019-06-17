Latest NewsBusiness

Forex Market: Indian rupee slips against Us dollar

Jun 17, 2019, 04:33 pm IST
In the forex market, the domestic currency the Indian rupee has fallen down against the US dollar in early hours of trading. The reason for the downfall of the Indian currency was the rise in the crude oil price and the weak performance of the Indian capital market.

The Indian rupee has weakened by 9 paise to trade at 69.89 against the US dollar. On Friday the Indian rupee has settled at 69.80 against the Us dollar. In the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at 69.87 and later lowered to 69.89.

In the international market, the Bent Crude Futures has shown a rise of 0.29% to reach US dollar 62.19 per barrel. The Bent Crude Futures is the international crude oil benchmark.

 

 

