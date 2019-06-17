Mental Torture : Another policeman goes missing from Kerala

Another policeman goes missing due to the mental torture of senior officers. Anand Hariprasad, a civil police officer at Enath Police Station, went missing since Saturday.

Anand Hariprasad called his wife over the phone at 12 noon yesterday but didn’t tell where he was. He said he would return on Monday but then there was no information. His wife says that he was under mental stress due to frequent night shifts. He had sent Whatsapp messages to the district police chief and Adoor DySP that he is going due to mental stress.

The officers noticed the message the following morning and tried to contact but Anand’s phone was switched off. District-Wide vehicle inspection was carried out to find him. CCTV cameras at Adoor and Enath areas were also checked. After checking mobile towers the police has got information that he is in Ernakulam, it is learnt.

Anand’s wife on her statement said that Anand went AWOL due to the mental pressure from superior officers.