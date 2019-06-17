KeralaLatest News

Mental Torture : Another policeman goes missing from Kerala

Jun 17, 2019, 06:49 am IST
Less than a minute

Another policeman goes missing due to the mental torture of senior officers. Anand Hariprasad, a civil police officer at Enath Police Station, went missing since Saturday.

Anand Hariprasad called his wife over the phone at 12 noon yesterday but didn’t tell where he was. He said he would return on Monday but then there was no information. His wife says that he was under mental stress due to frequent night shifts. He had sent Whatsapp messages to the district police chief and Adoor DySP that he is going due to mental stress.

The officers noticed the message the following morning and tried to contact but Anand’s phone was switched off. District-Wide vehicle inspection was carried out to find him. CCTV cameras at Adoor and Enath areas were also checked. After checking mobile towers the police has got information that he is in Ernakulam, it is learnt.

Anand’s wife on her statement said that Anand went AWOL due to the mental pressure from superior officers.

Tags

Related Articles

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2019 : Prime Minister will inaugurate on 21st of this month

Jan 11, 2019, 09:35 pm IST
book

Book overdue by 47 years returned to library

May 14, 2018, 09:09 pm IST

3-year-old boy brutally attacked by mother in Aluva dies

Apr 19, 2019, 10:15 am IST

Real estate market in India may start looking better in 2018 : Here is why

Jan 1, 2018, 06:24 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close