Traffic Police Trolls Pakistan Cricket Team After their Loss Against India

Indian cricket team has continued their domination against Pakistan in World Cups, thrashing the neighbors by 89 runs(DLS method). India’s big guns fired with the bat and their bowling attack did the job when it mattered. Rohit Sarma led the way with a rocking century 140(113) and despite its star bowler Bhuvaneswar Kumar being ruled out due to an injury, Vijay Sankar and Hardik Pandya stepped up. Kuldeep Yadav picked up two crucial wickets.

Praises have been pouring in from all corners for team India while Pakistan team is mocked for their pathetic performance. Mumbai Traffic Police, known for their sarcastic tweets, took to the micro-blogging site and took a dig at Pakistan. And they did it in a typical ‘traffic police’ style.

“India, see green? Accelerate. Like you always do. #INDvsPAK #CWC19 #IndiavsPakistan” they wrote on Twitter.

The green traffic signal obviously signified the jersey colour of Pakistan.