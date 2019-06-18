2 terrorists, 1 Jawan killed in a gun battle at Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir

Two terrorist were killed in a gun battle in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday in which a Jawan has also lost his life.

It has been asserted that the terrorist were identified.

The operation has been started as the tip of received that there was presence of Bijbehara area of the South Kashmir,security forces launched a cordon and search operation this morning.

Reports assert that a Jawann was injured in the gun battle , he has been admitted to the hospital.

The exchange of fire was going on when last reports came in.

Last week, a lone Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist attacked a patrol team of the paramilitary force in Anantnag, killing five CRPF personnel.