Family refused to cut 150 years old tree; lives round it

It is easy to cut a 150 year old tree but growing one like this is the hardest.

the big tree which is known as Peepal in Hindi, is considered scared by many in India.

We believe that 350 million gods and goddesses reside in one peepal tree. The tree is also mentioned in the Geeta,” a Hindu religious text, said Kesharwani. His wife can pray without having to leave home, sitting before the tree in the mornings.

the family also wanted to sent the message that people can put down roots in the middle of nature without destroying anything.

The family has a four-storied building is a local landmark because this uniquness. the leafy braches from the tree poping out of the window creates a mystic feeling and earns curious looks from the passersby.

When the house was first built, engineering students used to come here to try and understand the unique design,” Kesharwani said