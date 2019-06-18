Latest NewsNEWSInternational

‘Indian spy’ row; “He slapped me, used abusive language, and threatened” says PAK Journalist; Details Inside

Jun 18, 2019, 02:31 pm IST
Less than a minute

A popular Pakistan broadcast journalist asserted that he had officially complained to police about being assaulted by a government minister who responded by saying it was an ” Unfortunate incident”.

Sami Ibrahim is an ancor and executive of the private Bol News TV channel asserted that he was attacked by Since and technology minister Fawad chaudhry at a weddig Friday in Faisalabad.

He slapped me, used abusive language, and threatened me with dire consequences,” Ibrahim told police in a written complaint seen by AFP.

Police have asserted that they have received the complaint.

Chaudhry, a former information minister in Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cabinet, told Neo News that Ibrahim had “misbehaved” by previously calling him an “Indian spy”.
Pakistan routinely ranks among the world’s most dangerous countries for media workers and reporters have frequently been detained, beaten and even killed for being critical of the government or powerful military.

Chaudhry was appointed science and technology minister in April.

