Om Birla likely to be NDA candidate for Speaker in Lok Sabha

Jun 18, 2019, 10:56 am IST
BJP leader Om Birla ,two-time BJP MP is likely to be NDA’s nominee for Lok Sabha speaker’s post for which election is to be held on Wednesday.

Once nominated, Birla, who won from Kota-Bundi parliamentary seat in Rajasthan, will easily become the speaker as the National Democratic Alliance has a clear majority in the lower house. The election for the post is scheduled for Wednesday. The Opposition has not yet announced any candidate for the post while Tuesday is the last day to file nomination.

Today, 222 newly elected Members of Parliament (MPs) will take the Oath of House which is the second day of the 17th Lok Sabha. On Monday, 313 MPs were administered the oath by pro-tem Speaker Virendra Kumar, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Council of Ministers.

