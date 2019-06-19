Convention centre owner commits suicide in Kerala after Corporation denied sanction

An expatriate businessman commits suicide in Kannur. Sajan (49), owner of Partha convention center at Nelliyod.He built the convention centre by spending Rs 15 crores, the money that he made through years of work abroad. It has been five years since the building’s construction was completed. As the Taliaparamba Anthoor Corporation has not issued a completion certificate the building doesn’t have a number. Even though the inauguration was not done, the auditorium was the venue for three marriages. This made Sajan mentally distraught.

Sajan’s relatives alleged that the Corporation chairperson P.K. Syamala, wife of CPM central committee member M.V. Govindan, is not giving sanction due to personal vengeance and also issued a notice to demolish the construction.

The issue was not resolved even after CPI (M) secretary P. Jayarajan and minister E.P. Jayarajan interfered. Sajan had shared with his friends audio of a councilor from the ruling party threatening him. His relatives said that they will lodge complaint with top officers of the police.

Sajan is the son of the late Lakshmanan and Mythili. Wife: Beena Children: Parthiv, Arpitha