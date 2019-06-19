Father killed his three-month-old daughter. The fatal incident occured in Chickmangaluru in Karanataka. Manjunath, a resident of Buchanahalli has killed his daughter as per the advice of an astrologer. He killed his daughter as the astrologer advised that girl child will negatively affect his life.
