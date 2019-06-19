“I can’t express pain I am going through everyday”, says Kumaraswamy

Karnataka Chief Minister Kumaraswamy on Tuesday expressed the grief and difficulty he is facing in running the state government, which is a coalition between his Janata Dal (Secular) and the Congress.

Speaking at a public gathering, HDK said that he needs to resolve the pain of the people in his state and has a responsibility to run the government smoothly.

“I promise to fulfill all your expectations. I cannot express the pain I am going through everyday… Though I want to express it to you, I cannot… However, I need to solve the pain of the people in my state as I have a responsibility of running the government smoothly,” Kumaraswamy said.