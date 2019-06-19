Mamata Banerjee and Chandrababu Naidu Will Skip P.M Modi’s Meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to hold an all-party meet with the opposition parties to have discussions on the idea of holding simultaneous elections. The Opposition so far has not taken a stand on the issue but will be meeting in the morning before the all-party gathering.

If the PTI reports are to be believed, the Opposition is doubtful about the idea and think of this as a trap. But the news is that Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, who is the chief of Trinamool Congress, Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao who heads the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and DMK chief MK Stalin will be skipping the Modi all-party meet in the Capital on Thursday evening. Former NDA ally and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu will also skip the meeting.

PM Modi has invited the heads of all the political parties that have at least one member in either of the houses.