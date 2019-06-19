Strawberry Moon: Full moon will light up in red-pinkish colour

You can see the full Moon in the ‘strawberry’ colour today. You can witness this the phenomenon for today and tomorrow. The ‘strawberry Moon has started from June 17 and will last for three days.

This is the sixth full moon of the year. And also this is the last full moon of the spring season. The phenomenon got this name from the Algonquin tribes of America.

As per astronomers. the orbit of the Moon around Earth is almost the same plane as the orbit of the Earth around the Sun. When the Sun appears highest in the sky near the summer solstice, the full moon opposite the Sun generally appears lowest in the sky. Particularly for Europe’s higher latitudes, the Full Moon nearest the summer solstice shines through more atmosphere than at other times of the year. This can give the Full Moon a reddish or rose colour because it is the colour of the rising Sun.