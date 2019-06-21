Binoy Kodiyeri files anticipatory bail plea in Mumbai court ; Details Inside

Bnoy Kodiyeri has now submitted anticipatory bail plea at Mumbai Dinoshi Sessions court today.The plea is likely to be considered shortly.

It is also asserted that the MUmbai police is looking forward to issue a look out notice for BInoy.

Binoy has gone absconding.

A sexual assault case was filed against Binoy at Oshiwara police by a Bihar native woman who was working in a dance bar in Dubai. In the complaint, she said Binoy cheated her after promising to marry and she has an eight-year-old son in this relation. However, Binoy responded that the complaint was fake and it was an attempt to blackmail him