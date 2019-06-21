NEWSLife Style

International Yoga Day; Follow these six 'simple but lifesaving' yoga postures for a healthy heart

Jun 21, 2019, 12:01 pm IST
The world yoga day which is celebrated across the globe on Juune 21 has now celebrated the fith edtion today. The official theme for the ongoing yoga day is “Yoga for Heart”

A healthy heart provides blood rush throughout body thus keeping cells replinished with oxygen.

Kapalbhati Pranayam: Kapal = forehead; bhati = shining; pranayama = breathing technique. This yoga exercise involves powerful breathing, more focused on the exhalation than inhalation.

Chakrasana: The chakrasana or the wheel pose essentially stretches and massages the abdominal organs and helps relieve constipation. It further improves the functioning of the liver which helps in getting rid of excess fat and cholesterol.

Shalabhasana: The word Shalabhasana comes from the Sanskrit word “Shalabh” meaning locust or grasshopper as the pose resembles that of a grasshopper. It is done by lying on the abdomen and concentrating on the muscles of the legs and the back.

Sarvangasana: It literally translates as the asana for every body part. A yoga pose which requires balancing the whole body on the shoulders to help influence the functioning of all parts of your body,

Paschimottanasana: This seated forward bending exercise gives a good stretch to the hamstrings, stimulates the liver and kidneys, reduces obesity and gets rid of excess fat from the abdominal area.

Ardha Matsyendrasana: Aside from stimulating the liver and helping with indigestion, this pose also massages the abdominal organs and also makes your spine more supple.

