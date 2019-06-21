Rahul Gandhi Browsing Phone During President’s Speech. This is Congress’ Explanation

Rahul Gandhi was once again at the center of controversies, this time for not apparently paying attention to President Ram Nath Kovind’s one-hour speech. During president’s speech, Rahul was seen typing in his phone while his mother Sonia Gandhi was seen paying attention to Ram Nath’s words and even applauding in between. Rahul was also seen clicking pictures in between. Now Congress party has given a justification for his acts.

Congress said that the Gandhi scion had no disrespect on his part and was trying to translate “difficult Hindi words which weren’t heard properly”.

“He (Rahul Gandhi) was listening to whatever was necessary. There were queries, certain difficult Hindi words which weren’t heard properly. There was no disrespect on his part. I think it is very frivolous of the party to make such a comment. If the footage is taken half of the BJP president will be seen talking to each other,”said Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma.

Rahul Gandhi’s act in the parliament though was mocked on social media. Some wondered if Rahul was

searching for “How to behave in Parliament”, others ask – “What would have been the scenario if he was elected the prime minister of India!”