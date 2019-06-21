 Raju Narayana Swami criticizes  State government

Raju Narayana Swami I.A.S., the additional chief secretary with state government criticized the government severely. He was responding to the news that the government is trying to oust him.

He said that he is not informed by the government and accused that the government has put him in trouble. The new plan is a result of his stand against corruption in the Coconut Development Board.

Narayana Swami was asked to take back an officer who was suspended as part of the investigation which he denied. Following this, he was removed from the post of Board Chairman. Now the case is under the consideration of the court. He said that the recommendation for his dismissal is done by a corrupted officer.

He got the information only through media. He says that the action against him is part of corruption. He said that only those who have godfathers can remain as a Civil Servant in Kerala. He added that he didn’t expect any favorable action from the Centre or State.