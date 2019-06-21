Latest NewsIndia

Union Minister Smriti Irani posts her daughter’s once deleted photo with a message

Jun 21, 2019, 08:17 pm IST
Less than a minute

Union Minister Smriti Irani has come forward with a strong response against cyberbullying and cyber abuse. She has reposted a photo of her daughter once removed from social media.

” I deleted my daughter’s selfie yesterday coz an idiot bully in her class, A Jha, mocks her for her looks & tells his pals in class to humiliate her for how she looks in her mother’s insta post. My child pleaded with me ‘ Ma please delete it, they are making fun of me’. I obliged coz I could not stand her tears. Then I realized my act just supported the bully. So Mr. Jha, my daughter is an accomplished sports person, record holder in Limca Books, 2 Nd Dan black belt in Karate, at the World Championships has been awarded bronze medal twice; is a loving daughter and yes damn beautiful. Bully her all you want, she will fight back. She is Zoish Irani and I’m proud to be her Mom”, Smriti Irani wrote in her Instgram page.

View this post on Instagram

I deleted my daughter’s selfie yesterday coz an idiot bully in her class ,A Jha ,mocks her for her looks & tells his pals in class to humiliate her for how she looks in her mother’s insta post. My child pleaded with me ‘ Ma please delete it, they are making fun of me’. I obliged coz I could not stand her tears. Then I realised my act just supported the bully . So Mr Jha , my daughter is an accomplished sports person, record holder in Limca Books, 2 Nd Dan black belt in Karate, at the World Championships has been awarded bronze medal twice; is a loving daughter and yes damn beautiful. Bully her all you want , she will fight back. She is Zoish Irani and I’m proud to be her Mom ??

A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial) on

Tags

Related Articles

BJP worker murdered, burnt in West Bengal, party blames TMC

Jun 12, 2019, 02:19 pm IST
sonakshi-sinha

Actress Sonakshi Sinha gets trolled for wearing red transparent dress : See Pics

Apr 11, 2018, 03:59 pm IST

PM Narendra Modi tops the list of most followed Indians on Twitter

Dec 5, 2017, 06:24 pm IST
karti-chidambaram

BREAKING NEWS! SRIDEVI SEEN OFF WITH HONORS

Feb 28, 2018, 02:42 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close