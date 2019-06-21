Union Minister Smriti Irani posts her daughter’s once deleted photo with a message

Union Minister Smriti Irani has come forward with a strong response against cyberbullying and cyber abuse. She has reposted a photo of her daughter once removed from social media.

” I deleted my daughter’s selfie yesterday coz an idiot bully in her class, A Jha, mocks her for her looks & tells his pals in class to humiliate her for how she looks in her mother’s insta post. My child pleaded with me ‘ Ma please delete it, they are making fun of me’. I obliged coz I could not stand her tears. Then I realized my act just supported the bully. So Mr. Jha, my daughter is an accomplished sports person, record holder in Limca Books, 2 Nd Dan black belt in Karate, at the World Championships has been awarded bronze medal twice; is a loving daughter and yes damn beautiful. Bully her all you want, she will fight back. She is Zoish Irani and I’m proud to be her Mom”, Smriti Irani wrote in her Instgram page.