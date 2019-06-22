Latest Newscelebrities

Actress Mouni Roy again brutally trolled for her latest video : Watch Here

Jun 22, 2019, 09:41 am IST
Less than a minute
Sexy Pics Of Mouni Roy

Actress Mouni Roy was recently spotted at Mumbai airport and was snapped by paparazzi. Her pictures made its way to social media and soon people started to troll her.

For her latest airport look, she opted for an off-shoulder white short top teamed up with athleisure black pants. She completed her look with printed Louis Vuitton bag and espadrilles. She kept her hair open and wavy and a dash of pink lipstick and a brush of highlighter made her look gorgeous. This time again, she was trolled for going under the knife and people called her ‘plastic’.

Earlier, she opened up about her alleged lip job done and said, “You should check my Instagram post to get your answers.”

Tags

Related Articles

lekshmi_nair

Student withdraws case against this celebrated personality

May 27, 2017, 01:31 pm IST
spying

Be Careful!!!Your phone camera is spying on you

Apr 10, 2018, 10:46 am IST

Pakistan pilot beaten to death by countrymen after being mistaken for Indian

Mar 2, 2019, 07:09 am IST

Most controversial and passionate lip locks of bollywood : See Pics

Feb 6, 2018, 08:58 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close