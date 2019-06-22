Actress Mouni Roy again brutally trolled for her latest video : Watch Here

Actress Mouni Roy was recently spotted at Mumbai airport and was snapped by paparazzi. Her pictures made its way to social media and soon people started to troll her.

For her latest airport look, she opted for an off-shoulder white short top teamed up with athleisure black pants. She completed her look with printed Louis Vuitton bag and espadrilles. She kept her hair open and wavy and a dash of pink lipstick and a brush of highlighter made her look gorgeous. This time again, she was trolled for going under the knife and people called her ‘plastic’.

Earlier, she opened up about her alleged lip job done and said, “You should check my Instagram post to get your answers.”