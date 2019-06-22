“I remained positive despite being ignored from the Squad” Rishabh Pant

The young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant who came back in the Indian team as a replacement following th-winning hundred age injury to Shikhar Dhawan has now asserted that he remained positive despite he was ignored from the world cup.

Pant was taken in as cover after Dhawan suffered a thumb injury during his match winning hundred against Australia.

When I didn’t get selected, I thought may be I didn’t do something right, so I became more positive and focussed on how to improve myself. Then I did well in IPL. Then I kept practising,” Pant told India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in a video posted by BCCI.

It is one dream for all to make India win. When I came to know that I have been called to England as a back-up, my mother was with me. So I told her, she went to temple and paid her offerings.

“As a cricketer, I always wanted to play a World Cup and perform there and now that I have got this opportunity, I am feeling very happy,” he said.