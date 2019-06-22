Kerala; Car collision at a group leaves 23 students and a teacher hurt

A car has rammed into t a group of students at Vivekananda Vidyalayam in Muvattupuzha , leaving a teacher with serious injuries.

It has been asserted that atleast 13 students have sustained injuries.

According to the sources the students and teachers were preparing for the International Yoga Day.

Revathy V. M., a teacher of the school, was seriously injured.

The car that caused the accident was driven by the academic director of the school, Krishnakumar Varma, cops said. He was also admitted to a hospital after experiencing uneasiness after the accident.

The incident happened at the school compound around 8.30 am. The cops said the car was automatic and the man was not used to driving it. A case has been registered.