KeralaLatest NewsNEWS

Kerala; Car collision at a group leaves 23 students and a teacher hurt

Jun 22, 2019, 06:42 am IST
Less than a minute

A car has rammed into t a group of students at Vivekananda Vidyalayam in Muvattupuzha , leaving a teacher with serious injuries.

It has been asserted that atleast 13 students have sustained injuries.

According to the sources the students and teachers were preparing for the International Yoga Day.

Revathy V. M., a teacher of the school, was seriously injured.

The car that caused the accident was driven by the academic director of the school, Krishnakumar Varma, cops said. He was also admitted to a hospital after experiencing uneasiness after the accident.

The incident happened at the school compound around 8.30 am. The cops said the car was automatic and the man was not used to driving it. A case has been registered.

Tags

Related Articles

BJP (1)

BJP Leader who was Kidnapped, Found Dead in Kashmir

Aug 22, 2018, 03:27 pm IST

5% VAT; Etisalat to increase on postpaid bills

Dec 21, 2017, 05:12 pm IST

World Cup Hockey: England, Australia move into semi-finals

Dec 12, 2018, 10:22 pm IST

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 : Here’s the list of ID documents approved by ECI for voters

Mar 1, 2019, 10:13 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close