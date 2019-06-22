KeralaLatest News

Kerala police to launch massive operation against ‘Maoists’

Jun 22, 2019, 05:42 pm IST
The Kerala police is planning to launch a massive operation against the ‘Maoists’ operating in the state. The massive operation was planned as per the instruction from the union government.

The central intelligence agencies have informed that the top Maoist leader Vikram Gowda is staying in the state. The operation will be launched in the five northern districts.

The Intelligence chief C.K.Vinod Kumar will review the situation and will report to the Kerala police chief DGP Loknath Behra, who will control the operation. The state government has decided to move in association with the central intelligence agencies.

At the same time, the state government has also initiated another project to bring Maoists to the mainstream of society. The government has formed a special committee headed by chief secretary Tom Jose to operate the mission to protect and rehabilitate the Maoists who surrender before the law.

