Why are you fat like a pig?: Fan asks embarrassing question to PAK skipper Sarfaraz in front of his son

When Pakistan lost to India by 89 runs in Manchester on June 16 , the team had suffered the seventh defeat at the hands of the arch rivals. The same has gained much criticism from fans also . The main victim being the team captain Sarfaz Ahmed.

His decision to opt to field after winning the toss and then yawning while leading the side has come under the scanner and the trolls related to same has left the social media in splits.

Several videos have been surfaced where the skipper is getting trolled and body shamed.

One of the Pakistan fans literally called the Pakistan captain ‘Mota’ (Fat) in a mall in England when the cricketer was roaming with his family. Sarfaraz was with his son and that is when that fan asked him for a selfie.

Sarfaz stopped obliging the request and later he was body shamed. Despite he walked away the fan continued to criticize him over the same reason.

Meanwhile, such has been the outrage after the loss that several Pakistan players like Mohammad Amir and Shoaib Malik had to request the fans to not cross the limit.