14 killed about 50 injured as tent collapses

In Rajasthan, at least 14 people were killed and around 50 people injured as a tent collapsed and fell on them. The incident occurred during a religious program in Barmer district. The tent collapsed due to heavy rain and strong wind.

The people were watching ‘Ram Katha’ when the tent collapsed due to strong rain and thunderstorm. The people may have died of suffocation or due to electric shock from the electric wires in the tent. The actual reason for the deaths will be clear after the postmortem.

Hundreds of people were watching the ‘Ram Katha in the Jasol village under Balotra subdivision.