Latest NewsEntertainment

Priya Prakash Varrier Without Makeup. Check Out these Pics

Jun 23, 2019, 11:56 am IST
Less than a minute

Priya Prakash Varrier, who had become an overnight sensation with her ‘wynk’ had a not so great outing with her Oru Adaar Love. The actress is known to be working on her second Bollywood flick, Love Hackers. She was recently spotted at the Hyderabad airport in a green top and black jeans. It appeared as though the stylish actress had not worn Check out these pictures.

courtesy: Pinkvilla
courtesy: Pinkvilla
courtesy: Pinkvilla

“Sridevi Bungalow is my debut in Bollywood. There have been some controversies around it but eventually, it will come out as a good film. I got a lot of positive feedback from the second trailer.” She said recently in an interview given to a media.

 

Tags

Related Articles

Believe it or not !! These well known Bollywood celebrities can’t vote in India: See them all

Feb 7, 2018, 06:46 pm IST

Kerala Blasters is ready for Delhi Dynamos Challenge

Jan 10, 2018, 11:48 am IST
P. Chidambaram & son Karthi

When Chidambaram tells emotionally to Karthi “not to worry, I am there”, what does it mean?

Mar 3, 2018, 08:56 am IST

Rafale Deal: CAG finds NDA government’s deal is cheaper than UPA

Feb 13, 2019, 06:53 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close