Priya Prakash Varrier Without Makeup. Check Out these Pics

Priya Prakash Varrier, who had become an overnight sensation with her ‘wynk’ had a not so great outing with her Oru Adaar Love. The actress is known to be working on her second Bollywood flick, Love Hackers. She was recently spotted at the Hyderabad airport in a green top and black jeans. It appeared as though the stylish actress had not worn Check out these pictures.

“Sridevi Bungalow is my debut in Bollywood. There have been some controversies around it but eventually, it will come out as a good film. I got a lot of positive feedback from the second trailer.” She said recently in an interview given to a media.