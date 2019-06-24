14 killed, over 50 injured after tent collapses due to heavy storm

At least 14 were killed and over 50 injured after a ‘pandal’ collapsed during a religious gathering on Sunday in Jasol village of Rajasthan’s Barmer district. Injured have been rushed to Nahata Hospital in Balotra where they are getting treatment and those who are seriously injured have been referred to Jodhpur.

However, initial reports suggest that 18 people lost their lives in the incident. According to reports, people had gathered at a school ground near Rani Bhatiyani temple in Jasol village for a “Ramayan Katha” when the tent collapsed because of a dust storm.