Antigua to cancel PNB scammer’s citizenship

The Island nation Antigua is set to take action against the PNB scammer Mehul Choksi. As a primary step for handing him over to India, his citizenship will be cancelled, said Antigua’s PM Gaston Browne. However there is no legal pact between the countries to exchange criminals. Mr. Browne emphasized that the country will no longer be a safe hiding place for criminals. He assured that after the legal formalities Choksi’s citizenship would be cancelled. Choksi was involved in Punjab National Bank scam worth Rs. 13500 crore. He left the country in January.