2 Indians arrested with 1.8 million Nepalese currency

The police have arrested two Indian nationals for carrying 1.8 million Nepalese rupees. Ranjan Dash aged 30 and Bala Yadav aged 29 were arrested near the Indo-Nepal border. They were arrested with the Nepalese currency on Wednesday during a daily security check at the border post in Birgunj Municipality. Both were the residents of Bihar’s Motihari district.

The money was stashed in a sack which they were carrying on a motorcycle. They were arrested after they failed to provide the legal source of the money and the reason for carrying it.