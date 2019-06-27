Latest NewsIndia

2 Indians arrested with 1.8 million Nepalese currency

Jun 27, 2019, 09:01 pm IST
The police have arrested two Indian nationals for carrying 1.8 million Nepalese rupees. Ranjan Dash aged 30 and Bala Yadav aged 29 were arrested near the Indo-Nepal border. They were arrested with the Nepalese currency on Wednesday during a daily security check at the border post in Birgunj Municipality. Both were the residents of Bihar’s Motihari district.

The money was stashed in a sack which they were carrying on a motorcycle. They were arrested after they failed to provide the legal source of the money and the reason for carrying it.

