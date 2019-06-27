NEWS

50 comes up for WI in 15 overs with 2 wicket loss

Jun 27, 2019, 09:25 pm IST
West Indies against India has scored 50 runs with two wicket loss. In the crease Sunil Ambris scoring 19 runs and Nicholas Pooran 14 is fighting against India.

