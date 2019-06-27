50 comes up for WI in 15 overs with 2 wicket loss

West Indies against India has scored 50 runs with two wicket loss. In the crease Sunil Ambris scoring 19 runs and Nicholas Pooran 14 is fighting against India.
Related Articles
Google Doodle honours Indian Statistical Institute co-founder PC Mahalanobis
Jun 29, 2018, 06:43 pm IST
What will you do Sex or Safe sex ?
Dec 17, 2017, 07:02 pm IST
Government’s preservation plan for India’s heritage
Dec 8, 2017, 11:53 am IST
This is what India’s reply to China for renaming places in Arunachal Pradesh
Apr 20, 2017, 02:56 pm IST