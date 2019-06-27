Latest NewsIndia

CPM MLA wear flex as a protest against government

Jun 27, 2019, 05:40 pm IST
Balwaan poonia, the CPM MLA from Bhadra assembly constituency in Rajasthan has arrived the Rajasthan Assembly wearing a flex printed with slogans. The MLA did this as a protest against the Congress government which till now has not implemented its promise that all the agricultural loans will be waived.

Poonia informed that he will wear this flex today in all programs that he has. Poonia, a social activist and a farmer has won from Bhadra assembly seat. The CPM has two MLA’s in Rajasthan.

