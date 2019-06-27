Gold cheaper than water in Chennai,says CPI(M) member in Rajya Sabha

CPI(M) leader T K Rangarajan on Wednesday said “gold is cheaper than water” in Chennai, highlighting the plight of the people living in Tamil Nadu’s capital.

Rangarajan, putting his point across during a short duration debate in the Rajya Sabha on water crisis, said that Chennai is the first Indian city “to have gone dry” with the Central Water Commission reporting a rainfall deficit of 41% in Tamil Nadu till June 13, 2019.

The CPI(M) leader, in an attempt to drive his point home, said that most of Chennai’s population today depends on water tankers, municipal supply and private supply for drinking water.

“A tank of private water costs more than one gram of gold. Now gold is cheaper in Chennai than water. This is the truth,” Rangarajan said.

The CPI(M) leader, adding further, said that even the IT companies have asked their employees to work from home and several restaurants have stopped serving meals in the state. He also urged the neigbouring states to extend their support in the time of this water crisis.